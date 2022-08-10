





Cruzeiro got a 2-1 victory over Londrina, on Tuesday night (9) at the Café stadium, to remain in the lead in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. With this result, Raposa reached 52 points, nine more than the runner-up Grêmio, who beat Operário 5-1.

With this madness that was the end of the game, Estagi had to change the art here. CELEBRATE, BLUE NATION! ANOTHER HUGE VICTORY. #LECxCRU | 1×2#UmGiganteUncontested pic.twitter.com/C7bqiUhQ0g — Cruise (@Cruzeiro) August 10, 2022

Even with the final victory, Cruzeiro saw Tubarão open the scoring with Mandaca. But the Minas Gerais team managed to turn around thanks to goals from Saimon (against) and Rodolfo.

Who stumbled in the round was Bahia, who, playing at Castelão stadium, were overcome by 2-0 by Sampaio Corrêa, who had goals from André Luiz and Gabriel Poveda. With this setback, Tricolor dropped to third position, with 40 points.

⌛️ Playing in São Luis, Tricolor stumbles against Sampaio Corrêa: 2 to 0. Team, now in 3rd place, continues with 7 points from 5th place and will return to the field this Friday, in Fonte Nova, against Ituano. pic.twitter.com/7lSowqMPIO — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) August 10, 2022

Another team to stumble away from home was Vasco, who lost 3-1 to Ponte Preta. Fessin, Lucca and Wallisson scored for Macaca, and Raniel discounted. Even with the defeat, Cruzmaltino maintains the fourth position with 39 points.

Other results:

Ituano 4 x 1 Sport

CSA 1 x 0 Brusque

Tombense 0 x 0 Vila Nova







