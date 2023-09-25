Video: Sao Paulo fan steals Diego Lugano’s cell phone, his reaction is incredible

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Diego Lugano was not spared from crime in Brazil.
Diego Lugano was not spared from crime in Brazil.
The former player caught the thief in the middle of the crowd and recovered his cell phone.
This Sunday, the Morumbí stadium dressed up to celebrate the second leg final of the Brazilian Cup. Sao Paulo, with James Rodríguez on the bench, defeated Flamengo and won the title; situation that unleashed madness and joy in the city of São Paulo.
Scandal in Brazil: Sao Paulo fans unleash violent fights against police officers; video
Diego Lugano is a victim of thieves
One of the former Sao Paulo players who arrived at the Morumbí stadium was the Uruguayan Diego Lugano, who became an idol of the club after his successful time with the tricolor team.
However, the former captain of the Uruguay national team experienced an unusual moment in the midst of the celebrations at the exit of the sports venue, A thief did his thing in the crowd and stole his cell phone.
James Rodríguez wins his first title in Brazil: Cup champion with Sao Paulo
In a video, which has gone viral on social networks, the moment was captured when A Sao Paulo fan crouches in the crowd and takes the former player’s mobile phone out of his pocket. that he didn’t realize at the time.
The incredible thing about the case is that the criminal was exposed and realized that he was being recorded, but he continued with his misdeeds.
Tension and violence in Argentina: fans attacked their players' bus; video
However, in another video published through X (previously known as Twitter) you can see the reaction of Lugano, who He notices the absence of his cell phone and catches the thief in the middle of the crowd.
Lugano ran out and stopped the criminal, taking him by the arms and asking the fans present to call the police. In addition, the thief was beaten by several people in the crowd, thrown to the ground and attacked with kicks.
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
