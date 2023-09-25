The edition 63 of the RCN Classic It started last Saturday, September 23 in Villa del Rosario, Cúcuta, with the participation of 202 cyclists lined up at the starting line.

Furthermore, this competition already assumes the victory of the Venezuelan cyclist José Alarcón and the Colombian Germán Darío Gómez in the first two stages held over the weekend.

That is how The third stage will take place from the municipality of Socorro, in Santander, to Tunjathe capital of the department of Boyacá, which will affect some important roads in the area.

Road closures in Tunja

There will be road closures in Tunja from the Arcabuco road, through which cyclists will enter the municipality, and will affect the following streets: Diagonal 38, Carrera 12, Transversal 11, Glorieta Maldonado, Avenida Maldonado, Las Nieves, Calle 25 and Carrera 9 to Plaza de Bolívar.

You must take into account that The closing hours of these roads will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Due to this, the authorities recommend the use of other roads such as Avenida Oriental, Avenida Norte and/or the viaduct, according to the local newspaper ‘Boyacá 7 Días’.

It will be in the Plaza de Bolívar where it will be known the winner of the third stage (which has a route of 163 kilometers) and how the general classification of the competition will be.

Where will the remaining stages take place?

– Stage 4: It will take place on Tuesday, September 26 and will pass through Funza, Ibagué and Villa Restrepo, with a route of 195 kilometers.

– Stage 5: will take place on Wednesday, September 27, passing through Ibagué, Cajamarca, Calarcá and Pereira, with a route of 117 kilometers.

– Stage 6: It will take place on Thursday, September 28 and its circuit will be in Cartago, Toro, La Unión, Roldanillo and Versalles, with a route of 150.4 kilometers.

– Stage 7: It will take place on Friday, September 29 and will pass through Roldanillo, La Virginia, Anserma, Riosucio and Supia, with a route of 162.7 kilometers.

– Stage 8: It will take place on Saturday, September 30 and will pass through Pintada, Vía Bolombolo, La Pintada, Alto de Minas and La Estrella, with a route of 143.7 kilometers.

– Stage 9: The last stage will be defined on October 1st and will go from the CRI Parque del Poblado to Alto del Escobero, with a route of 15.8 kilometers.

Nataly Barrera

