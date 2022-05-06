Sinaloa.- On the night of this Thursday, May 5, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya recalled a recent conversation with the journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos, found dead on a dirt road south of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Through a video published on his social networks, the official who arrived at the State Executive led by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) He stressed that “a few days ago” they talked about one of their meetings labors.

The subject discussed, according to Rocha Moya, was his dispute for the governorship of Sinaloa in 1998 under the colors of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), when Ramírez Ramos was press officer.

“He and I know each other, on the occasion of joint work. I remember, for example, that in 1998, when I was a candidate for governor, he was my press officer in the campaign. Not long ago, by the way, we remembered together in a conversation a few years ago days a series of anecdotes from those difficult times,” said the Badiraguato-born governor.

the brunette regretted the murder who, in addition to being a professional who collaborated with El Debate for more than two decades, was featured in other national media outlets such as Cuartoscuro, Reforma, among others.

Finally, the official expressed his condolences to family, friends, co-workers and journalists in general not only from Sinaloa, but from all over Mexico, in addition, he said he was committed to clarifying the crime.

a black thursday

This Thursday morning a body was found lifeless and wrapped in plastic in the south of Culiacán, Sinaloa, at that time there was no confirmation of the identity of who would later be confirmed as Luis Enrique Ramírez.

Since the news was released, local, national and international media have spread the homicide that has become number nine so far in 2022, and the 34th since Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president.

Politicians of the caliber of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya; Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro; the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza; his PRI counterpart, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, and a few others. Both public and private agencies also spoke on the matter, in general with demands to clarify the facts and end the violence against members of the press.