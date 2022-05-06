Provenir, a global leader in risk analysis software using Artificial Intelligence, has just landed in Brazil — a country famous for its lack of intelligence in granting credit. The American company will, at first, focus on partnerships with fintechs. The company currently operates in more than 50 countries and processes more than $3 billion in transactions annually.

