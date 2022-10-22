Video: Rigoberto Urán stole the show at the Carlos Vives concert

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Rigoberto Uran
Javier LizÃ³n. Eph
Rigoberto Uran
The Colombian cyclist renewed his contract with EF Education this Friday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 21, 2022, 11:07 PM
Rigoberto Uran still has rope for a while. In every sense. This Friday, the EF Education team announced the renewal of the Colombian cyclist’s contract.
Urán, who won a stage and finished in the Top 10 at the Vuelta a España, will extend his career for a while longer.
“I have been competing for many years. You don’t always find such a team. EF Education-EasyPost it’s like a family. I really get along with the team. Everyone is very professional. It is a team that gives you many opportunities. It is a team that allows you to try many things. You have opportunities to show your talent in grand tours and in other races. You don’t find this on many teams, so I knew I wanted to continue with the team. It is a team that I love”, declared the man from Antioquia.
He is part of the identity of this team, a leader all our riders can rally behind, an outstanding teammate, and a shining example of what it means to never give up.
We are excited to announce that Rigoberto Urán is here to stay!
More here: https://t.co/t3bsE4DEVB pic.twitter.com/cJnkFu2gNz
— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) October 21, 2022
Meanwhile, Urán takes the opportunity to rest for a few days and this Friday he was at the concert he gave Carlos Vives in Bogotá, at the Movistar Arena.
But he not only limited himself to enjoying the show, but also went on stage, riding a bicycle, and stole the show with the samarium vocalist. What song did he appear in? The bike, of course.
Urán danced, jumped and was applauded by thousands of attendees at the Vives concert and showed that the affection for his personality and his career remain intact.
SPORTS
More sports news
October 21, 2022, 11:07 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Rigoberto #Urán #stole #show #Carlos #Vives #concert
Leave a Reply