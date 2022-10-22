Video: Rigoberto Urán stole the show at the Carlos Vives concert

Rigoberto Uran still has rope for a while. In every sense. This Friday, the EF Education team announced the renewal of the Colombian cyclist’s contract.

Urán, who won a stage and finished in the Top 10 at the Vuelta a España, will extend his career for a while longer.

“I have been competing for many years. You don’t always find such a team. EF Education-EasyPost it’s like a family. I really get along with the team. Everyone is very professional. It is a team that gives you many opportunities. It is a team that allows you to try many things. You have opportunities to show your talent in grand tours and in other races. You don’t find this on many teams, so I knew I wanted to continue with the team. It is a team that I love”, declared the man from Antioquia.

He is part of the identity of this team, a leader all our riders can rally behind, an outstanding teammate, and a shining example of what it means to never give up. We are excited to announce that Rigoberto Urán is here to stay! More here: https://t.co/t3bsE4DEVB pic.twitter.com/cJnkFu2gNz — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Urán takes the opportunity to rest for a few days and this Friday he was at the concert he gave Carlos Vives in Bogotá, at the Movistar Arena.

But he not only limited himself to enjoying the show, but also went on stage, riding a bicycle, and stole the show with the samarium vocalist. What song did he appear in? The bike, of course.

Urán danced, jumped and was applauded by thousands of attendees at the Vives concert and showed that the affection for his personality and his career remain intact.

