Saturday, October 22, 2022
Video: Rigoberto Urán stole the show at the Carlos Vives concert

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran

Photo:

Javier LizÃ³n. Eph

Rigoberto Uran

The Colombian cyclist renewed his contract with EF Education this Friday.

Rigoberto Uran still has rope for a while. In every sense. This Friday, the EF Education team announced the renewal of the Colombian cyclist’s contract.

Urán, who won a stage and finished in the Top 10 at the Vuelta a España, will extend his career for a while longer.

“I have been competing for many years. You don’t always find such a team. EF Education-EasyPost it’s like a family. I really get along with the team. Everyone is very professional. It is a team that gives you many opportunities. It is a team that allows you to try many things. You have opportunities to show your talent in grand tours and in other races. You don’t find this on many teams, so I knew I wanted to continue with the team. It is a team that I love”, declared the man from Antioquia.

Meanwhile, Urán takes the opportunity to rest for a few days and this Friday he was at the concert he gave Carlos Vives in Bogotá, at the Movistar Arena.

But he not only limited himself to enjoying the show, but also went on stage, riding a bicycle, and stole the show with the samarium vocalist. What song did he appear in? The bike, of course.

Urán danced, jumped and was applauded by thousands of attendees at the Vives concert and showed that the affection for his personality and his career remain intact.

SPORTS

More sports news

