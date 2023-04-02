Videos of reunions tend to paralyze the entire internet, because having to travel to another country or not being able to visit your loved ones for various reasons, the moment you see them again becomes emotional. This time, a grandpa went viral since his reaction to see his granddaughter, managed to put Chinese skin to netizens.

The viral case that circulates through social networks of a captivating reunion, is about a man who turns 83 years old, for this reason, his grandchildren did not hesitate to make a big surprise to celebrate the return to the sun; visit him. Given this, the reaction of the elderly person caused nostalgia.

Although Internet users opened a debate, explaining the importance of giving loved ones time, despite work or distance, before it is too late; during the clip, it was a shower of emotions.

As the user ‘saralavidg’ showed on the TikTok digital platform, where he explained that having homework at work, he had not been able to visit his grandfather, therefore, the man’s face was full of emotion, because he could not believe what was happening.

Sara added in the post description: “it breaks my soul not being with you every day, but every time I see you, you recharge my life, lucky to blow out candles with you for another year, I love you like nobody“.

Throughout the clip, the young woman was seen hugging her grandfather and an elderly woman, since she had not seen them for a long time and she missed them, even, in one part of the recording, the girl argued with the man, regarding who was more handsome, since she explained to him that in his eyes, he was the most beautiful thing that exists.

Seeing the scene full of affection, love and tenderness, Internet users made the audiovisual material go viral, since they perceived the happiness of the family when they saw each other again, although they could also encourage the creator of the content to visit the man more often.