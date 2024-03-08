Kariana Colmenero, a journalist Mexican, has gone viral after she fell from a motorcycle while doing a report during a news broadcast.

In fact, her fellow students showed concern for her safety. However, their reaction It was what most surprised the thousands of viewers who followed her on the live broadcast.

The event occurred during the Fuerza Informativa Azteca news program. According to the video, the woman was showing the most dangerous street in Mexico City and the note could not have been clearer, since it did not take her long to travel on that road for the motorcycle the one he was in would tip over.

Initially, the journalist, who was on a barbecue, and a driver began to go up a slope; However, the vehicle began to be returned and finally ended falling down.

Kariana Colmenero was left between the motorcycle and the pavement. People around her helped her stand up.

The woman stated that she was fine. She even continued to ask people in the community about this street.

It has already become clear to us that this street is dangerous

“No way, these are things that happen. I'm fine,” the woman said, laughing. And she emphasized: “It was already clear to us that this street is super dangerous. So be very careful. “It's only one way.”

Finally, he gave the exact location of the place, which is known as 'The Devil's Descent', Florentino Pass, in the La Mexicana neighborhood.

Who is the Mexican journalist?

Kariana Colmenero is a renowned journalist mexican who on Instagram has more than 109 thousand followers.

The woman is originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, and has a television channel. Youtube. After the incident, the reporter gained several followers.

On his social networks he has shown again the incident what happened and she is proud of her work.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

