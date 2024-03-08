Julio César Falcioni He caused a scare in Argentine football after he suffered a decompensation this Friday before carrying out a new practice for Banfield, the club he currently manages.

The coach, who played in América de Cali during his time as a player, was rushed to where they could stabilize him. The DT is already successfully recovering from what happened.

Falcioni was preparing for the duel against Vélez Sarsfield in the Argentine League, but suffered this sudden health problem in the morning session on March 8.

Given this, the Banfield doctors acted quickly and treated him on the club grounds, but a few minutes later he was taken to a nearby clinic where he will rest for a few days.

It is not the first time that Falcioni has suffered complications since in previous years he successfully overcame laryngeal cancer that he had to deal with for quite some time.

Furthermore, during his time at Independiente he had pneumonia, contracted Covid-19 and had to suffer the loss of his wife.

