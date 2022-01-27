It remains fun entertainment, such a vlog from the police. And you get something out of it too. For example, it is noticeable that the posts at the bicycle path (0:35) are not necessarily very effective at stopping cars. Effective (at least when it comes to attracting attention) are the stickers from a certain video site on the back of a Renault Mégane CC. Only the driver clearly does not receive the desired attention.

Police receive a report of broken windows at a Renault. The driver thinks there was a shot, but upon arrival the officer concludes that the windows must have been smashed. What immediately stands out is the large sticker on the back of the Renault. The police officer points it out for a moment: ‘Do you have problems with someone? Or maybe it’s the stickers?’

Of course, even the silliest stickers shouldn’t be a reason to vandalize a car, but you might just make yourself a target for unwanted attention. You also risk a bad first impression with your in-laws. A Mégane CC seems a bit cramped as a casting car to us, although it does offer a nice opening sentence: ‘Would you like Mégane with me?’

Man with eye-catching sticker doesn’t get the attention he wants (4:45)