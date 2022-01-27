The Bonus Advertising it’s a’economic facilitation provided by State in the form of tax credit (also called “Advertising tax credit”) for use in compensation onF24 which is intended to help companies and professionals to grow through targeted advertising. It is an incentive reserved exclusively for advertising investments in newspapers (digital and printed), television and radio qualified who must have the mandatory characteristic of being newspapers registered at the Court with a responsible director of reference.

The Advertising Bonus is a tax credit granted on the expenses of advertising with funds allocated by the Government equal to 50 million euros for 2022. The “Advertising Bonus” and related Tax Credit were reconfirmed with Support Decree Bis for all advertising expenses incurred in 2022.

The percentage of the tax credit with the Bonus Advertising is al 50% maximum confirmed with DL “Relaunch Decree“ limited to investments advertising made only on newspapers. A percentage that has grown and is clearly better than the previous one Law Decree of March 16, 2020 “Cura Italia” to the 30%.

Let’s see now the method of disbursement of the tax credit for advertising costs, who is entitled to and how to get it.

2022 advertising tax credit

To confirm the Tax Credit on advertising expenses for theyear 2022 was the Support Decree Bis, while the previous year had been the Budget Law 2021 (law 30 December 2020, n. 178) where several other topics such as the super bonus 110%, the single check, the Fund for family policies, the water bonus, interventions in support of electric vehicles, the tax credit for rentals, the eyewear bonus, the smart TV and tablet bonus.

2022 Advertising Bonus

The advertising bonus for the year 2022 it is regulated in this way.

Limited to the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, the tax credit it is granted to the extent of 50% of the value of the investments made and the requirement of a minimum increase of 1% with respect to the investments made the previous year is no longer required.

Advertising tax credit, “Advertising Bonus”

Across the “Advertising Bonus” is transformed into Tax Credit up to 50% of the advertising costs incurred.

Let’s see now how it works and how to access the tax credit recognized on advertising expenses broadcast through Italian newspapers

there base of calculation of the tax credit identifies with the value of the entire advertising investment made in the year 2022.

Advertising bonus who can use them

Can to use of the advertising bonus the following types of activities

businesses

self-employed

non-commercial entities

Expenses admitted (and not) to the Advertising Bonus

The Expenses allowed are those relating to the purchase of advertising space on printed and digital magazines and websites with the fundamental condition: I must be “Newspapers”.

Not all advertising investments fall within the Tax Credit: they are not included in the concession graphic design, social media advertising (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, etc), nor that purchased through Google advertising spaces, neither the expenses for the production of periodical paper flyers, nor the posters, etc … All websites not registered as a newspaper are excluded.

Advertising Bonus how it works and how to take advantage of the Advertising Tax Credit

To take advantage of the 50% tax credit on advertising it must first of all plan and make an advertising investment in the year 2022

Subsequently all the procedures (a few steps in a short time) for transform 50% of the expenditure incurred in the year 2021 into a tax credit are performed by the consultant (accountant) on behalf of the company concerned.

50% tax credit on advertising 2022 how to get it

For the year 2022 there are 2 crucial phases for which the tax consultant must work to ensure that the company can take advantage of the 50% tax credit on advertising expenses: the reservation and the declaration

There reservation Declaration final with the total advertising costs made.

Phase 1, RESERVATION

The period in which the “Telematic reservations” to apply for the Tax Credit usually goes from 1st to 31st March of the year 2022 for which the subsidy is requested.

To take advantage of the tax credit on advertising investments the accountant by March 2022 during this time window of one month must forward, through a official communication telematics, themaximum forecast amount of 2022 expenses by filling in the appropriate form MODEL prepared by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, information and publishing department. Attention because these amounts will be the maximum admissible: for the purposes of the request, the amount spent may be lower but not higher.

Phase 2, the Declaration

PHASE 2 FINAL DECLARATION – It will always be the accountant to carry out the “Electronic declaration” to communicate in the period that goes from 1 January to 31 January 2023 (therefore the following year) the total of invoices actually accounted for relating to advertising costs carried out by January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and included in the tax credit.

PHASE 3 CREDIT RECOGNITION – Subsequently by March 2023 the official communication will come from Department for Information and Publishing of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with the list of all companies admitted to credit and related amounts which they can use as a tax credit to pay VAT, taxes, social security contributions and more.

It is on the F24 model that you can spend the tax credit to pay taxes, VAT and contributions

The tax credit can be used by offsetting to be carried out with the model F24 through the telematic channels ofRevenue Agency starting from the 5th working day following the publication of the list of subjects admitted to the bonus

In addition, it is necessary then to indicate the tax credit in both Income model relating to the tax period of accrual and in that of use.

Advertising BONUS 2021 forecast percentages assigned based on bookings

For the year 2021, the provisional percentages of allotment (applied pursuant to art.4, paragraph 1, of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 16 May 2018, n.90) and the amounts of credit granted on investments will be assigned as follows based on bookings will be :

12% about on print:

about on print: 4.8% about on radio and televisions

about on radio and televisions from 4.8% to 12% for investments on both press and radio TV channels.

In March 2022, based on the declaration that each company has made by January 30, 2022, the percentages and final amounts for the tax credit assigned on advertising expenses in 2021 will be published.

History of the Advertising Bonus

We remind you that the Advertising Bonus has been regulated by DPCM 90/2018, implementing decree through which the methods and criteria for the granting oftax incentives for advertising investments incremental in newspapers, periodicals and on local television and radio broadcasters, in implementation of article 57-bis, paragraph 1 of the decree-law 24 April 2017, n. 50, converted, with amendments, by law 21 June 2017, n. 96 “.

Here in addition to being illustrated i beneficiaries, the eligible and excluded investments, the limits and conditions ofconcessions granted, the procedure and the method of granting, The dates on which the consultants will have to send electronic requests have also been announced.

It was introduced for the first time in 2018 with article 57-bis of law decree 24 April 2017, n. 50, converted by law 21 June 2017, n. 96.

