Video: referee saves the life of a player who was not breathing (sensitive images)

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Referee
Referee
It happened at a soccer match in Australia.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
There are several cases of soccer players who have been about to die on a soccer field. soccer and others who have not escaped death.
Soccer has taken these events with forceps and the care and extreme measures taken in stadiums are increasing.
(Nelson Abadía breaks his silence after leaving the National Team: “I did not negotiate discipline”)
(What are the 5 ‘sticks’ of Lorenzo’s Colombian National Team call-up?)
hard drama
One last case, with a good ending, occurred in soccer in Australiawhen one of the players fell and the referee acted immediately to save his life.
The situation was extreme, with a lot of panic, nerves. The referee Christian Verdicchio the player noticed Nestory Irankunda I needed help immediately, after a strong blow.
Irankunda suffered a hard fall on her head and the judge saw that she could not breathe, so he did not hesitate at any time to give her first aid.
The referee said that he realized that the situation was not so easy, that the blow was very strong.
“I tried to stick his tongue out and hold it to the side. I’ve seen players fall to the ground before and not breathe, but that was something different,” she commented.
(Einer Rubio and Santiago Buitrago: stage, great recovery in the Tour of Spain)
The quick action of a local referee has prevented a life threatening situation for an @AdelaideUnited player. Young gun Nestory Irankunda could not breath after taking a heavy fall in a state league match. pic.twitter.com/UkueDNWpGu
—Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) August 26, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #referee #saves #life #player #breathing #sensitive #images
Leave a Reply