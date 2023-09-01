Friday, September 1, 2023
Video: referee saves the life of a player who was not breathing (sensitive images)

September 1, 2023
Video: referee saves the life of a player who was not breathing (sensitive images)

It happened at a soccer match in Australia.

There are several cases of soccer players who have been about to die on a soccer field. soccer and others who have not escaped death.

Soccer has taken these events with forceps and the care and extreme measures taken in stadiums are increasing.
hard drama

One last case, with a good ending, occurred in soccer in Australiawhen one of the players fell and the referee acted immediately to save his life.

The situation was extreme, with a lot of panic, nerves. The referee Christian Verdicchio the player noticed Nestory Irankunda I needed help immediately, after a strong blow.

Irankunda suffered a hard fall on her head and the judge saw that she could not breathe, so he did not hesitate at any time to give her first aid.

The referee said that he realized that the situation was not so easy, that the blow was very strong.

“I tried to stick his tongue out and hold it to the side. I’ve seen players fall to the ground before and not breathe, but that was something different,” she commented.
