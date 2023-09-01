Journalist Larysa Shchyrakova, 50, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in Belarus on Thursday (31) for “facilitating extremist activities” and “discrediting Belarus”.

According to information from the Association of Journalists of Belarus (BAJ), Shchyrakova was arrested and prosecuted by the State after providing data on human rights violations in the country to a renowned organization that deals with the subject in Belarus.

The Association of Journalists said Shchyrakova was sentenced during a closed-door trial in the city of Gomel. The journalist will serve her sentence in a maximum security colony and must also pay a fine of 3,500 Belarusian rubles (about US$ 1,100).

Belarusian authorities detained Shchyrakova in December 2022. With her arrest, the country’s authorities placed her son in a state-run orphanage before transferring custody of him to her ex-husband.

Shchyrakova’s case is the latest in a series of journalists being jailed in Belarus for covering political repression that has intensified in the country since the last presidential election three years ago, the Association of Journalists said.

Large-scale protests erupted in Belarus in August 2020, when dictator Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in a vote deemed fraudulent by both the opposition and the West. The authorities reacted to the demonstrations with a violent crackdown that resulted in more than 35,000 arrests, with thousands of demonstrators beaten.

During the proceedings, the State accused Shchyrakova of “collecting, creating, processing, storing and transmitting information” to Belarus’ main human rights center, known as Viasna, as well as to the television channel Belsat, which transmits information about the country to from Poland.

Both the Viasna and Belsat organizations are considered “extremist” organizations by the Alexander Lukashenko regime.

“The verdict against Larysa Shchyrakova is yet another retaliation aimed at taking revenge on journalists,” the Association of Belarusian Journalists said in a statement.

“Shchyrakova is a professional reporter with years of experience, a human rights activist and a cultural figure. All over the world, these types of personalities often receive awards. In Belarus, they are persecuted, but journalism is not a crime”, added.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned the court’s decision, saying, “Today, my thoughts are with Larysa Shchyrakova, a journalist and mother who was sentenced to three and a half years simply for doing her job, estranged from her son. . This brilliant woman is being held as a political prisoner along with 32 other journalists in Belarus. This shameful injustice must end.”

Currently, 33 Belarusian press professionals are in jail awaiting trial or serving sentences, according to the Association of Journalists.

Viasna registers 1,496 political prisoners in Belarus, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski.