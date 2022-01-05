This hurts. Here you are looking at the front of a Porsche 911 from the eighties. The rest of the car is out of sight. It’s a classic Porsche with some modern additions, so you can see exactly where things go wrong. The digital dashboard in the corner of the video shows the gears of the car. The driver wants to let the sound of the six-cylinder bounce off the walls of the tunnel, but shifts gears incorrectly. Instead of going up a gear, the driver inadvertently selects a lower gear. A classic money shiftSo. The rev counter shoots up and the boxer engine is over.

Porsche blows up engine in tunnel

