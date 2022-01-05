River is preparing for 2022 and has everything agreed to add Tomás Pochettino. The midfielder has already carried out the medical examination and is expected to be the first reinforcement of Marcelo Gallardo. Emerged from Boca Juniors, he comes from playing for Austin in the MLS and will reach the Millionaire on loan.
After the negotiations came to fruition, the fans of the Millionaire began to investigate more about him and there were many who they wondered if he was related to Mauricio Pochettino.
The truth is that the footballer has no relationship with the PSG coach and only shares his last name. If there was any fan who believed that there was a link, we must tell them that it is not like that.
The DT has a son linked to the world of football, but it has nothing to do with the former Talleres y Defensa y Justicia. Is about Maurizio Pochettino, who is 20 years old and is currently playing in Watford’s U23.
River is preparing for a year in which it will have the challenge of returning to compete with the Copa Libertadores and Pochettino will be one of the reinforcements. Remember that it has nothing to do with Mauricio!
