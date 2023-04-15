A public transport truck on route 25 in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexicocollided with a car and fell on top of itwhich left a balance of two people injured.

The accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Santa Rosa avenue at the corner of Lapislázuli street in the La Joya Ixtacala neighborhood in Tlalnepantla, on the border with the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

According to reports, only two people came in the public transport unit, the driver and assistant both in a state of drunkness who were injured and were taken to a hospital as detainees.

“Fortunately, the car that the truck fell on was empty, the driver got out moments before to enter a spare part of an automotive agency,” a firefighter from Tlalnepantla told the media.

According to witnesses, the truck was speeding when it collided with the pedestrian bridge and overturned on top of a car that was parked in the area.

A brigadier crane worked at the site to remove the truck from public transport and a private platform-type crane also removed the vehicle to take it to a vehicle depot.

Due to the accident, the circulation of Jesús Reyes Heroles avenue was greatly affected from the Panteón Jardines del Recuerdo to the area of ​​Calzada Vallejo.

So far this year, 344 people have died in Mexico City and another 2,126 have been injured in traffic accidents. That is to say, Every day a person loses their life in car accidents. in the city, while at the national level three people die for the same reason.