Ana Jara, Former Minister of Women, used her social networks to show her rejection of the statements made by a psychologist invited to the “America Today” program who assured that, in Peru, “there are no femicides.” in the program Magaly Medina, the publication of the former president of the Council of Ministers was presented, who did not hesitate to attack the expert for the dimension of his statements on television.

“This is no longer imb***, because he doesn’t train. Nobody asked for his opinion, so keep it for him. And the statistics show high percentages of crimes due to the existing patriarchy, in which the man sees the woman as his subordinate and believes that he has dominance over her. It’s called femicide,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

