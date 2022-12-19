We don’t often experience it as slippery as it was yesterday in the Netherlands. It was even so bad that on many highways you were not allowed to go faster than 50 km / h, as you can see in the photo. And yet people managed to keep too little distance, we can tell from experience. There were an incredible number of accidents across the country due to the treacherous slipperiness.

Fortunately for the Opel and BMW driver in the video below, the slide below just ends well. The Corsa makes a pirouette and just misses the police car. The BMW driver’s safety systems do their job nicely and with a slightly wagging rear, the BMW passes the two cars without damage to the eyes.