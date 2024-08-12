Ciudad Juarez.- The two victims of wilful homicide, in events recorded in the El Campestre subdivision, were identified as Carlos Alberto Hernández Toribio and Miguel Amador Zubía Martínez, the latter was a rapper and two days before being murdered he released the last song he recorded in collaboration with “Monzon.”

His sudden and violent death increased the number of visits to the YouTube channel where Miguel Amador shared his music under the stage name Biseo. The song “Un paso más” has accumulated 1.6 K views this afternoon.

Seven months ago, “Biseo” uploaded the song “Nada” to his channel, dedicated to a friend whom he identified as “Cesar.”

“Souls will go to heaven, because of weapons”

State of alert in search of calm

Another friend has left, I will never see him again”

These lyrics belong to the song where the author also talks about the system, low salaries and the precariousness in which young people live.