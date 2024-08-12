Mexico City.- The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) determined that Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory as President of the Republic is legitimate, so the opposition’s request to annul the election, due to irregularities, is unfounded.

With this decision, the validity and qualification of the presidential election will be officially declared on Wednesday, so that the Morena candidate will be given the certificate of president-elect on Thursday.

The judges dismissed the accusations of former presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, the PAN, PRD and PRI that it was a contest plagued with irregularities, including interference by the President of the Republic, coercion of the vote, violence and interference by organized crime, pressure from unions, improper use of public resources and bias by the INE.

Of the six judges, four described the complaints as empty, incoherent, deficient, absurd, inconsistent, isolated or simply reckless statements.

They argued that the complainants did not present evidence of their statements and criticized the fact that only links to press conferences or news reports on alleged anomalies were presented.

Some argued that this prevented them from entering into the in-depth analysis, while others claimed that what appeared there were isolated facts.

In contrast, judges Reyes Rodríguez and Janine Otálora agreed that although the irregularities are not decisive for annulling the election, the Electoral Court cannot ignore or minimize the anomalies that occurred, since they did exist and influenced the election, including the undue intervention of the president and the actions of organized crime. Thus, with four votes to two, Gálvez’s challenge was rejected, considering that since he was not asking for the annulment of the election, only a “sanction” for the president, it was not appropriate to analyze it in depth, while the appeals of the opposition parties were declared unfounded for lacking evidence and considered as isolated events.