Los Angeles: Video of a pilot’s rescue goes viral © kristen-images.com / Michael Kri / IMAGO

A video of a dramatic rescue operation in the US metropolis of Los Angeles is currently causing a sensation on the Internet.

Los Angeles – The police released a clip late on Sunday evening (local time) that shows how emergency services pull an injured person out of a small plane that crashed on a train track. A few seconds later a train crashes into the wreck. Within a few hours, the 18-second long video was clicked around 1.3 million times on Twitter. The officers “showed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot,” the police wrote on Twitter about the video. After taking off from Whiteman Airport, the small plane landed on train tracks at the other end of the airport grounds in the afternoon, said the authority responsible for disaster control, among other things. The pilot suffered minor injuries. According to the fire department, he was the only person on board. No other injuries were reported. Firefighters have contained a minor spill of fuel, but there was no fire. The train service should be resumed after an interruption in the evening. (dpa)