Luis Manuel Diaz has gone viral again in recent days after a video of his that circulates on social networks, in which he seems inspired and singing a vallenato hit at the top of his lungs.

Mane Diaz became popular in recent months and the issue of his kidnapping was forgotten, since that match of the Colombia team against Brazil, He took all the attention for his particular goal celebrations after his son's goals Luis Diaz.

Luis Díaz and Mane Díaz.

Lucho's father has been a rock star in England since his arrival in November of last year, fans of the Liverpool They follow his every step to take photos with him and his life story has become a certain inspiration.

Mane has starred in photos with great stars in the world such as the coach of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, the technician Manchester City Pep Guardiola and forward Erling Haaland.

Furthermore, in the last friendly matches of the Colombian National Team against Spain and Romania, he stole the show in the stands with his particular dance steps in the stadium. London Olympic, in England.

Mane Diaz

Mane shines singing

Luis Manuel adds a new pearl in the midst of his private appearances, in the last few hours a video of him singing vallenato with a microphone in hand and with all the inspiration that characterizes him went viral.

Luis Díaz's father sang the hit 'I won't cry' by Los Diablitos, sitting on a sofa and wearing shorts and a T-shirt. It is unknown if the video is current and was recorded at Lucho's house in England or if it is from several months ago, before leaving Colombia.

