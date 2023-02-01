Traveling on public transport can have the great advantage of finding out about the lives of the other people who are next to you, sometimes information that is too strong, like this time when an Internet user recorded the intense moment that was lived in a truck, there was gossip of infidelity.

In the dramatic viral video it was shown that in the face of a fight between boyfriends, after a young woman exposed that her partner is unfaithful to her best friend, even passengers intervened; “do not touch her”a lady pointed out.

Although there are various transport applications such as Didi and Uber, even taxis, there are those who prefer buses, due to the economic situation, for which they must adapt to the route, schedule and sometimes even endure the uncomfortable conversations that other passengers intervene.

Through the TikTok social network, the account @sam_83_16, shared the recording he made on public transport along with the description, “The trip got very intense”, where he showed the discussion between the couple.

At the beginning of the video, the girl tells the boy that she has found intimate photos and conversations of his best friend, although the man assures her that it is not true.

She insists that she no longer wants to be his partner after the infidelity, the young man insisting that it was false, even a passenger, intervened asking the now ex-boyfriend, “Don’t touch her, you’re violating her.”

Given the public claim, and that the passengers even wanted to call the police, the subject pointed out, “for these things I deceive you”, since it seemed to him an exaggeration of the woman.

Finally, the girl ends the conversation after finishing it on public transport after finding out that he is unfaithful with her best friend.

“Everyone ended up in the bus terminal because they heard the gossip”, “I am able to go to the next city to hear all the gossip”, “I once had a fight with my boyfriend on the phone while I was in the uber and the man almost crashed because he was listening to the gossip”, Internet users reacted.