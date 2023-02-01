AT: Western neglect of Putin’s Munich speech caused crisis in Ukraine

Columnist Jared Peterson from the United States spoke about the warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin issued to the West back in 2007. In a column for The American Thinker (AT), he remindedthat the Russian leader delivered a speech on Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference.

In 2007, during a speech by Vladimir Putin in Munich, the Russian government made it clear that Ukraine was the reddest of all the red lines. Jared Peterson Columnist for The American Thinker

According to the author of the column, even then it was clear that Russia would never tolerate a neighbor stuffed with American weapons. However, despite this, in 2008, US President George W. Bush promised Ukraine membership in NATO, the observer stressed.

When the Biden administration came to power in 2021, it immediately began to treat Ukraine as a de facto NATO member. Jared Peterson Columnist for The American Thinker

In addition, Peterson said that the crisis in Ukraine was provoked by the sluggish war of the West against Russia.

Successive governments of the United States bear a large share of the responsibility for creating the conditions under which the conflict in Ukraine occurred. Jared Peterson Columnist for The American Thinker

Despair Zelensky

Earlier, journalists from the New York Post (NYP) newspaper said that the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the West to speed up the supply of weapons is a cry of desperation.

We must make time our weapon. We need to speed things up, speed up the delivery Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Observers wrote that the modern weapons that the West promises to Kyiv will arrive in Ukraine only in a few months, while Zelensky needed help “yesterday.”

In turn, Jack Watling, a columnist for the British edition of The Spectator, said that the decision to transfer tanks to Ukraine will not have a quick effect and will not help the country, since the armed forces of Ukraine (APU) will need time to learn how to use the weapons that the countries plan to supply them. West.

Prospects for Ukraine

The prospects for Ukraine after the end of hostilities were assessed by the columnist for the British magazine The Spectator Matthew Parris. According to the author of the article, the West has drawn a beautiful picture of Ukrainian political life, but it has little to do with reality.

Parris described Ukraine as “a very poor country, far removed from a modern democratic Western state”. At the same time, according to the observer, the presidency of Vladimir Zelensky is unlikely to lead to the extermination of corruption in political and business circles.

The journalist also noted that even before the start of the special operation, the Ukrainian industry was “rusty and outdated.” Against this background, the restoration of the country’s destroyed infrastructure will become “a huge headache,” he said.