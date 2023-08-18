A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook central Colombia on Thursday, as reported by the Colombian Geological Service. Since the earthquake, produced around 12:04 pm, several aftershocks have been felt. One last tremor was felt tonight, with a magnitude of 5.1.

The initial tremor had its epicenter in the municipality of El Calvario, in the department of Metaat a “surface depth of less than 30 km,” the entity indicated on the social network X.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at magnitude 6.3.

According to users on social networks, the movement was also strongly felt in Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Tunja, Ibagué and other cities near the epicenter.

And in the midst of the situation, the audiovisual journalists who were in their live broadcasts have been great protagonists. The majority, for continuing ‘on the air’. But that was not the case of sports commentator Jorge Bermudez, who He decided to abandon his program in full fright due to the tremor.

Popular journalist abandons live program due to the tremor

This Thursday, in his program ‘El Parche del fútbol’, the journalist Jorge Bermudez had to interrupt the transmission due to the tremor.

The moment in which his cordial greeting had to stop due to the fright he experienced when he felt the telluric movement was recorded in the YouTube record.

“Oh, he’s shaking, Toña,” said Bermudez, visibly distraught.

“Oops,” he exclaimed and dropped his microphone.

Then, he left the picture and left the program.

