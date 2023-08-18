Board | Rural Future survey: The majority of Finns are dissatisfied with the government’s actions

Majority Finns are dissatisfied Petteri Orpon (kok) to the government’s activities, says Maaseudun Tulevaisuu’s survey.

Of the survey respondents, 62 percent said they were dissatisfied, while about a quarter were satisfied with the government’s actions.

“Such low percentages have not usually been seen. At the time of Rinne’s change of government and the end of Sipilä’s term, there was more support,” commented a researcher from the University of Helsinki on the result to Maaseudu Tulevaisuu Jenni Karimäki.

Supporters of the prime minister’s party coalition give the most support to the government.

Kantar Agri interviewed 1,100 people at the beginning of August. 750 people stated their party position. The margin of error at the level of the entire response material is three percentage points in each direction.