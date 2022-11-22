A new video has appeared with the possible execution of Russian prisoners of war by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A video appeared on the network, which, according to preliminary data, depicts another execution of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainians. Information leads “Kommersant” with a link to the Telegram channel “Operational reports”, where the video was published.

The footage shows how the military is shooting at people lying on the ground, while their bodies are no longer moving. At least one body was covered in blood. The uniform of the executed is similar to the uniform of the Russians. At the end of the recording, the author turns the camera on himself and says: “That’s it.”

It is noted that the author of the video is unknown, as well as the place and date of shooting.

On November 18, a video was published showing the execution of Russian soldiers by Ukrainian soldiers. One video shows the bodies of Russian servicemen who have reportedly surrendered. Another video shows that one of the soldiers, probably from the Russian Armed Forces, refused to surrender and opened fire.

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on international organizations to condemn the execution of Russian prisoners, and the State Duma demanded that the parliamentarians of the world condemn the crimes of Kyiv and help bring the direct perpetrators to justice.