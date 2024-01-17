The Serbian Novak Djokovic (1) he explained in the press conference after his victory in the second round of the Australian Open in front of the premises Alexei Popyrin that he had told the fan who was rebuking him to go down to the track and say it to his face.

"He said a lot of things to me, you better not want to know. I put up with him for almost the entire game, but in the end I told him if he wanted to come down and tell me to my face. He didn't have the courage. In the end he apologized from up there," added the Balkan after being back against the ropes after saving four set points in the fourth set.

“I was empty in many sections of the game and maybe I needed that episode with the fan to shake me up and find the necessary intensity,” he commented.

“I have not felt at my best level in the last week and it is frustrating, making mistakes that are atypical, but in sport you cannot always play well,” clarified the current champion after giving up a new set in two rounds played.

“(Etcheverry) He comes from beating Monfils and Murray comfortably. I will have to do my homework and see how he has done. It is possible that he is playing his best tennis on hard courts. He is a great person and I have a good relationship with both him and with his team,” he said in reference to his next rival, the Argentine Tomás Martín Etcheverry, who once again beat a veteran of the circuit, the Frenchman Gael Monfilsfor a triple 6-4.

The tennis player, who a few days ago explained his admiration for Australian trees, said in this regard that “he has a special relationship” with one “in particular.”

“The shape, the trunk, the roots… I am not going to reveal what tree it is. The Botanical Gardens of Melbourne They are a treasure for the city,” concluded the first world qualifier, who will once again jump to the Rod Laver Arena this Friday.

