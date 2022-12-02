Ninel Conde 46-year-old, enters a controversy when he is already in another and that is that a video circulates on social networks on how the famous makes ugly to one of her fanswho very excitedly takes a photo with her, but she always kept her distance.

In the video you can see how Ninel Conde waits for the fan to take the souvenir photo, but far from getting a little closer or giving him a little greeting, she immediately posed to later receive the next fan, something that was highly criticized by Internet users .

It may interest you:

“As you can see, he rejected .. without your fans you are nobody. No one sings or dances, one more vedette than the bunch does not act, nor did beauty keep it with so much sniping that it was done”, “How rude and you don’t even have to peel it to see that makes it bad, very bad”, “How much joy it gave Ninel to pose for the photo with her fans”, “If she didn’t want to take the photo with the best, she would have told her. Don’t forget that if she was public, she wouldn’t is nothing”, write the networks.

For those who do not know, on more than one occasion, some celebrities and fans of the Mexican grupera have complained about her for being a very special woman, so they have preferred to be with her from afar.

It may interest you:

Another of the controversies that the soap opera actress had been dragging for a long time, but it has stopped a bit, was that she reached an agreement with her ex-partner Giovanni Medina, father of her son, to be able to live more with the minor.