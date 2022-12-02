Doha panic night places Spain in a situation in which it believed that thisr. The first two matches against Costa Rica and Germany raised expectations, which had been completely destroyed by a chaotic performance against Japan in the second half. during the first part I had only bet on managing the ball with fear of losing control. Even so, he found the goal on Morata’s head, but the offensive production was reduced to that and the depth that Gavi offered with his breaks. Nothing more. In any case, it was hard to think Japan would do what they did after the breakalthough he was warned because he already achieved something identical against Germany in the World Cup premiere.

Spain dropped out of the party. In two strokes, Japan turned it around to make it clear that the National Team has a defensive problem. Against Costa Rica it was not seen why the Ticos did not attack, against Germany it began to be intuited despite the fact that criticism was lowered for the entity of the rival and against the Japanese it was fully confirmed. Forward. in addition, to individual and also collective issues. Vocation defenses are missingUnai is valued more for what he tries to do with his feet than for what he does with his hands and there is some distance between the lines. Japan’s animosity aroused all those contradictions at the same time.

It was a complete swerve that demanded a reaction from Spain that never came. Because against Japan the shortcomings skyrocketed to other records of the game. A flat team was seen, with little presence in the rival area (23 interventions and only five shots on goal) and without overflow or depth. Luis Enrique’s Spain is one if he bets on being more vertical and plays with the necessary offensive conviction, but if he sterilizes his possession there is nowhere to take it. Losing to Japan, without qualifying consequences thanks to eliminated Germany, is more than a warning. Spain has to return to the couch and rediscover itself.

