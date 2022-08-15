A woman went viral after, without measuring the danger, she undressed to help a young motorcyclist who was being dragged by the current of a stream after trying to cross it.

The video was already shared through social networks, although the exact place where it was filmed is not known, Internet users suggest that it was in a Central American country.

In the footage of a few seconds, you can see how the young motorcyclist, believing that he would easily cross the current, accelerates to the fullest, however, the force of the water knocks him down and he is dragged.

At that moment, people who were a few meters away rushed to help, however, what most caught the attention of Internet users was a girl who, noticing how the young man was struggling not to lose his motorcycle, undressed and put on clothes. interior is introduced to the water.

Although the video does not show what happens next, users on Facebook highlighted the courage of the woman, who, regardless of what could happen, jumped into the water.

“That is what a woman should be called and not because of her appearance, but because of her courage”, “My respects to that woman”, were some of the comments.