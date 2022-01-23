The rules in the house vary depending on the family, however a rule indicated by a mother on TikTok went viral after she revealed that forces their children to walk 12,000 steps a day if they want to play video games, fact that caused annoyance in some and to others it seemed a good measure.

The video of the situation only lasts five seconds, however it shows a child while using the treadmill at home with a small legend “if you do 12 thousand steps per day you earn video game time on the weekend”, which was enough to create a kind of debate in the comments of the footage.

It was the user @themarienfam on the TikTok platform who shared the video, a mother whose content is about her four children and husband As well as the activities they carry out, it is not a very viral account, however, the footage reached more than 1.4 million views in less than four days.

Given the controversy caused by what was published in her account, the mother responded in the comments of the video to “all those who go crazy” where she mentioned that her son “does not run on the treadmill every day.”

“My kids can get their steps any way they want, they don’t have to get them if they don’t mind playing video games, they can make decisions. My son came in after he finished running and asked if he could get on it,” he added in the same comment.

It should be remembered that the excessive use of video games can cause health problems, even the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the video game addiction it is an addictive disorder.

In this way, children and adolescents are at risk of developing mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety, although in more serious cases they develop an addiction.

Due to these possible ailments, the mother imposed as a rule having to take 12,000 steps a day to have the right to use video games, as shown in the controversial TikTok video.

Among the comments on the viral footage are some negative ones like: “Do you hold yourself to the same standard? I do not think so. I will gladly adopt him and he will be able to play video games every day”; “It seems extreme”; “I hope you’ve been saving money for the therapist you’re going to need.”

Although there are also people who support her: “As a primary school physical education teacher, you have no idea how many children are so unhealthy… Congratulations to this mother!”; “Forget the haters. She is gaining something that she wants!”; “Winning stuff is an important lesson that a lot of kids aren’t learning these days. Awesome job!”.