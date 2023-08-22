Millionaires raised their heads this Monday and beat Once Caldas 2-1 on matchday six of the Colombian leaguewhose new leader is Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) who beat Alianza Petrolera 2-1. Millionaires suffered with Once Caldas, but achieved an important victory in the League

The ambassadors took the lead at minute 44 with an own goal from the center-back Andrés Correa. However, the ‘Blanco Blanco’ equalized in minute 57 when striker Dayro Moreno sent in a cross for midfielder Luis Miranda, with an accurate header, to overcome the resistance of goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

The match, back and forth, was unbalanced at 67 in a lethal counterattack in which the left-back Ómar Bertel sent a creeping cross for the creative Daniel Cataño to celebrate the final 2-1.

With this result, Millonarios is ninth with eight points and Once Caldas, tenth with seven. And although in the fans of the Bogotá team everything is joy, one of its brave bars, Comandos Azules, could not ‘do their thing’. Everything, because incredibly They brought a coffin to El Campín.

(The tragedy of the Women’s World Cup: the details of Olga Carmona’s harsh situation)

Coffin enters El Campín

The Blue Commandos bar lit flares and displayed offensive banners in the game against Pasto. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

A video echoed on social networks in which supposed fans of Millionaires are seen, apparently members of the brave bar of the Blue Commandos, bring a coffin to El Campín.



The events, which would have occurred in the prelude to the duel between Millonarios and Tolima, on August 7, became known in the last hours due to the notification of the sanction that the District Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer of Bogotá imposed on the barrabrava: restrict the entry of the bar for the match vs. Once Caldas.

The antecedent of something similar dates from 2011. At that time, it was the barras bravas of Cúcúta Deportivo who brought in a coffin.

When the sports cucuta from Colombia went around the world

Fans enter the coffin of a fan at the General Santander stadium to give their last breath to the

doubly glorious

sports cucuta

The band of the Indian “barra brava” pic.twitter.com/n8uP8YvFsv — More than football (@ Masquefutbol21) February 16, 2023

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE