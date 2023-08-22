Elche has experienced, on the morning of this Tuesday, enormous tension during the start of the dismantling of the bike lane located on Avenida Juan Carlos I in the municipality. The users of the bicycle of this Alicante municipality have concentrated at this point where the Councilor for Mobility, Claudio Guilabert (PP), has summoned the media to publicize the details of the action that will extend throughout the throughout this week with a cost of more than 38,000 euros.

Guilabert explained that they have begun to eliminate this bike lane, which completes the city’s cycling ring, to comply with the electoral commitment and the government agreement closed with its Vox partners last June. In this way, in addition, they attend to the families of the Santa María-Jesuitinas Elche school, a religious and concerted center, located on this road, who protested for not being able to stop at the door, in the second row, to be able to leave the children at the door. The councilor has justified the decision of the local executive to dismantle the bike lane with a report from the Local Police, signed by the chief commissioner, which includes security problems in this infrastructure. The document states that “it creates insecurity for cyclists and pedestrians and causes retentions.” In addition, it is specified that a total of “ten accidents with minor injuries have been registered since January 2022 and to date.”

The spokesperson for Compromís and former head of the mobility area in the Elche city council, Esther Díez, has assured that there are other parts of the city where more incidents occur and that is not why they are dismantled. Díez has demanded that the government team, instead of removing this infrastructure, reinforce security with the installation of traffic lights and signage. However, the popular mayor has insisted that the bike lane has “many cross accesses”, which is why he believes that a traffic light cannot be placed at each of these points.

PP and Vox have proposed another route with the creation of cycle-streets where motor vehicles will have to coexist with scooters or bikes. Guilabert has insisted that it is the model most recommended by the Local Police. For her part, Esther Díez has described the performance as “outrageous” and considers that it “obeys the fanaticism” of the right and ultra-right in Elche. Díez has asked the mayor, Pablo Ruz, to look into the eyes of the boys and girls who use these lanes with their families, whom she now leads to the insecurity of shared roads with motor vehicles. Among the Socialists, who governed in the previous term with Compromís, their spokesman Héctor Díez, has assured that “this alternative” is worthless, as has been demonstrated in other cities.

But the Juan Carlos I bike lane is not going to be the only one that is going to be eliminated, Claudio Guilabert has announced that they will also be removed, based again on the Local Police report, the one that was built on José María Buck street that It is installed next to a central car park on the road. The document, in this sense, explains that “it represents a potential danger to the passage of cyclists due to possible opening of the doors of parked vehicles.” Another of those that is in the crosshairs of PP and Vox is the one that was built on Mariano Soler Olmos street, although in this case, the councilor has not marked it as a priority. The latter is financed with European funds, so the city council could be forced to return the resources they received for its construction.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

PP and Vos continue to defend their strategy of removing these infrastructures, ensuring that it is not an action that seeks to pursue sustainable mobility. In addition, they assure that they will be the government that will build the most kilometers of bike lanes. A justification that the users of the bike in the municipality criticize because they consider that with the dismantling of bike lanes they are showing their lack of sensitivity in this matter. The socialist spokesman, for his part, has assured that this attitude of PP and Vox is “the worst policy” and they regret that they have come to destroy what was already consolidated in the municipality.