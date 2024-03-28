Millionaires and Independiente Santa Fe They starred this Wednesday night in a vibrant and passionate capital classic at the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, duel that the 'ambassador' ended up winning after a difficult comeback.

The team led by Alberto Gamero He ended the streak of seven games without winning in the Betplay League and did so against his eternal rival, after the goals of Santiago Giordana, Daniel Cataño and Diego Hernández against.

Daniel Cataño celebrates his goal with Millonarios. Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

The victory allowed him to breathe Millionaires in the standings and jumped from box 15 to ninth place, reaching 16 points, just two points behind Independiente Medellín's eighth place.

Fans face each other near El Campín

The capital classic 315 was overshadowed by the bad behavior and actions of some fans of Millionaires and Santa Fe, who met in a street fight hours before the ball rolled in El Campin.

In a video circulating on social networks you can see the moment in which seven fans (three from Millonarios and four from Santa Fe) are insulting each other and breaking out into a fight in the middle of a public street, near the 'colossus of 57'.

With bottles and stones, the four individuals attack the Millonarios fans, who try to defend themselves with some clothes in their hands and under the gaze of several people passing by the place.

Fortunately, the fight ended without any injuries and after the intervention of several uniformed Police officers who arrived at the scene to stop the fight. It is not known if the individuals who carried out this reprehensible act were captured by the authorities.

Millonarios beat Santa Fe 3-1. In the background, coach Alberto Gamero. Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

