A man killed 4 people and injured 7 others on Wednesday (March 27, 2024) in a knife attack in a residential neighborhood in Rockford, Illinois (USA). According to the newspaper The News York Timesthe author broke into a house and walked around the area striking blows.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd told reporters that a 22-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of being the attacker. According to her, one of the injured remains in critical condition.

“At this time, we do not have a clear motive to explain what led this individual to commit such a heinous crime.”he declared.

The dead victims include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman and 2 men, aged 49 and 22. The victims included a mail carrier, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Redd said he asked residents in the area to review footage from their home security cameras to see if there was anything related to the attack.

In the profile of the city of Rockford in Facebookthe local mayor, Tom McNamara, declared that “different jurisdictions” they were “working at multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what happened in an effort to prevent it from happening again”.