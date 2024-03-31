Paris Saint Germain visited Olympique de Marseille this weekend. The Parisians achieved the victory by a score of 0-2, thanks to goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos, however, a gesture from Kylian Mbappé was the one that stole all the spotlights.
The talented French forward started the match as a starter, but was substituted in the 64th minute; Goncalo Ramos took his place. Mbappé did not like the modification and the forward made his annoyance known through a gesture upon hearing the news.
It should be noted that PSG played with one less player from the 40th minute due to the expulsion of Lucas Beraldo. In the same change window, Luis Enrique replaced Mbappé, Fabián Ruiz and Ousmane Dembelé. Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte and Ramos entered their positions.
Paris Saint Germain is in first position in Ligue 1 with 62 points, the result of 18 wins, eight draws and only one defeat.
PSG is 12 points ahead of its closest pursuer, Brest, a club that has 50 points. Despite having almost assured the title of the French first division, in recent weeks there have been tensions between Luis Enrique and Mbappé.
