The Ministry of Health, through the National Center for Child and Adolescent Health (Censia), has launched an important vaccination coverage recovery campaign for the year 2024 in Mexico.

This campaign aims prevent preventable diseases through vaccination, with special emphasis on: poliomyelitis, measles, rubella, mumps, as well as measles and rubella in adolescents.

It is estimated that Approximately nine million vaccines will be administered during the period between April 1 and May 31 in the 32 states of the country. The main purpose of this campaign is to move towards the annual goal of reaching 90% vaccination coverage and reducing the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

According to the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) of the Ministry of Health, Until week 11 of the current year, a total of 648 suspected cases of measles or rubella have been reported.

This data is significant since it shows that there is no epidemiological silence in the country. In addition, an imported case of measles has been confirmed in a Romanian child aged four years and eight months who arrived at the Mexico City International Airport on a flight from London.

In order to prevent the spread of possible imported cases, Mexico is promoting increased vaccination coverage against measles, rubella and mumps in children from one to nine years old, as well as the application of the measles and rubella vaccine in adolescents. from 10 to 19 years old throughout the country.

It is important to highlight that vaccination will be carried out only in those children and adolescents whose vaccination schedule is incomplete. Therefore, Parents are recommended to consult with health center staff to verify their children's vaccination status.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through droplets of saliva from an infected person. Its symptoms include fever, rash, eye irritation, cough, and runny nose. Although there is no specific treatment for measles, medications can be given to relieve symptoms and prevent complications such as pneumonia.