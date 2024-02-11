Mayra Ramirez continues to do its thing in women's football. The Colombian debuted this Sunday with a goal in the England FA Cup: It was his scoring debut with him Chelsea after his millionaire transfer.

The forward started as a starter in the Women's FA Cup and was key for his team to advance to the next round of the English tournament. Mayra he scored a great goal in the final stretch of the game against Crystal Palace.

It seemed that the 0-0 draw was going to be imposed in a close match, but the cunning of the Colombian arrived and she managed to score one of the most plastic goals of the European football weekend.

The player born in Sibate He entered the area and received a center of Ashley Lawrence. The ball was left behind for the Colombian, but it was no impediment, she hit a terrible backheel to score the only goal of the match, a goal that is going around the world.

Thus, the 24-year-old forward begins to pay with goals the 500,000 euros that Chelsea paid to Levante of Spain for her signing.

Mayra Ramírez, out of the Colombian National Team

The technician of the Colombia women's team, Ángelo Marsigliaannounced the list of the 23 players to the gold Cup which will be disputed in USA; The call ended up being surprising after the absence of Mayra Ramírez, Chelsea's brand new reinforcement.

Many were surprised by the non-call of Ramirezwho became one of the most expensive signings in the world in women's football and not going to the Women's Gold Cup generated a lot of noise.

However, the reason why Mayra Ramírez was not called is because Chelsea did not decide to lend it to the national team, because they want the forward in optimal conditions, since she will be taken into account for the quarterfinal duels of Women's Champions League against Ajax.

Furthermore, the club knows that it is in the process of adaptation after being a newcomer to English football.

Likewise, prior to those international duels, Chelsea will have to face the League against Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal. Later, on March 19, Chelsea The first leg against Ajax is scheduled and on the 27th of that same month they will play the return game in London.

On the Women's Gold Cup, its group stage will run from February 20 to 28, the quarterfinals will be played on March 2 and 3, the semifinals on March 6 and the final will be played on March 10.

