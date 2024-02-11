Shock poll for Joe Biden. According to a survey conducted by ABC News/Ipsos, 86% of those questioned believe that the 81-year-old president of the United States is too old for a second term in view of the 2024 elections. This figure also includes the 59% of respondents who think that even Donald Trump is too old at 77 to return to the White House.

The survey was conducted on February 9 and 10, after the release of special prosecutor Robert Hur's report on classified documents found unattended in Biden's residences, in which he speaks of a “significantly impaired memory” for the president.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained classified material after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” Hu wrote in the report, describing the White House No. 1 as “an older, helpful and willing man. , with memory problems”.

Hu noted that during his five-hour meeting with the president last October, he found that his memory had “significant limitations.” “My memory is good” and if there were any errors in the past, it was because ''I was in the middle of an international crisis'', Biden said shortly, trying to limit the damage in view of the elections. Today the new shot.