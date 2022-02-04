María Blasco, scientific director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) speaks clearly: “It is very likely that you will win the lottery in the coming years, but it is not what you expect. The lottery I’m referring to is cancer. One in three people will develop cancer. This is how the video that accompanies this news begins in which Blasco details the evolution of the investigation of this disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that if in 2020 there were more than 19.3 million people worldwide who were diagnosed with cancer, in 2040 that figure may rise to 28.9 million people.

The scientist specifies that this increase in cases in the coming years is related to the aging of the world population: “This disease is associated with the aging process. Being older is the most important risk factor for developing cancer. In our country, it is expected that in 2035, 26.5% of the population will be over 65 years of age, according to data from the INE. An age at which the director of the CNIO believes that “the risk of having cancer is very high”.

But it’s not all bad news. In this research center that is located in Madrid and is one of the most advanced in the world in the field, it seeks to have more and more solutions for the treatment of cancer. “We are trying to understand cancer at the molecular level. We want to know what is wrong in our body, in our cells, so that there is cancer”. One of these investigations has been the one that has allowed to reduce the mortality of pathologies such as breast cancer, the one with the highest incidence in our country: 77.5%, with mortality figures of 10.6%.