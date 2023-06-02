In recent days, there was a tragic accident which involved a man who lost his life after becoming trapped in his truck as it was being swept away by a stream in Nicaragua.

The moments of anguish that occurred in the municipality of Nindiri, Nicaragua, They were recorded by a citizen, who with his cell phone camera captured the video that was disseminated through social networks.

In the clip, you can see the exact moment where the truck tries to cross a stream that had overflowed, due to the heavy rains that have been hitting the region in recent days.

The man tried to cross the stream with his 4×4 Photo: TikTok: The Collins

The man he tried to pass with his 4×4 truck the cause of the stream, but the strong current caused the vehicle to be swept downstream. At one point, the Toyota was trapped in the structure of the bridge, but minutes later, the river carried her away.

Seeing that the Veracruz stream was dragging his vehicle, the man stopped fighting the current and tried to save himself, leaving through one of the windows of the truck that went down the river, due to the force of the water.

However, the Nicaraguan authorities who arrived at the scene to help this person confirmed that the man lost his life In the stream, his body was found in the Las Jagüitas sector without vital signs.

For now, the Nicaraguan Police They have not confirmed the identity of the man. that he lost his life and neither the causes that caused his death in the tragic accident. In addition, the truck that was found a few kilometers from the place was totally destroyed by the force of the water in the Veracruz stream.

