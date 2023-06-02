The Greek border guard, with the help of rescue teams, rescued dozens of migrants from an island on the Greek side of the Evros River on Thursday. The river forms the border between Turkey and Greece. According to Greek radio, 138 people are involved, including 53 children. By crossing the river they managed to enter the European Union.
