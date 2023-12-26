Liverpool had a complex match during their visit to the stadium Turf Moor. However, they beat 0-2 Burnley on the 19th date of the Premier League and is the partial leader with 42 points, two more than Arsenal who play next Thursday against West Ham.

The Colombian Luis Diaz The 'boxing day' game started on the substitutes' bench, the German coach Jurgen Klopp decided to take care of him, after the strong blow he suffered last Saturday in the duel against the Arsenal. He retired with physical problems after a collision with a rival.

It started with the entire county team. Merseyside, With only 6 minutes on the clock they took the lead thanks to the Uruguayan's great goal Darwin Nunezwho received a pass from the Dutch Cody Gakpo and from the crescent he took a placed shot that went next to the rival goalkeeper's left post.

Fifth goal for the forward of the Uruguay national team this season in the Premier League. His last goal was on October 29 in the 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The game went from more to less and the first half ended with Liverpool not very brilliant in front of goal and with a Burnley who tried to sneak around the rival area without any danger.

In the second half, Liverpool scored 0-2 thanks to a great goal from Harvey Elliott from outside the area. However, the central referee invalidated the goal due to an offside in the play, the score was still 0-1 and the networks They suffered more than expected.

Luis Díaz, key to sentencing the victory

With the score at 0-1 and at 67, Luis Díaz entered the field in place of the Englishman Elliot. His entry was essential for Liverpool to take the three points on their visit to Burnely.

A few minutes after entering, he received a great ball from Alexander Arnold and went alone against the rival goalkeeper. The guajiro stood out and took a shot that was deflected by James Trafford, the figure of the match.

The revenge came in the 90th minute, when the game was in its final stretch, the networks They recovered a ball in the center of the field and on the counterattack they settled the match thanks to the Colombian's cunning.

Luis Díaz received the pass, faced his rival, hooked towards the middle, and with a cue, assisted the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who sent it to save with a left-footed shot that passed between the rival goalkeeper's legs to make the final 0-2.

Important victory for Liverpool that returns to victory in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw last night against Arsenal. Furthermore, the team Klopp will sleep these two days as leader of the English league after reaching 42 points, their next game will be on Monday, January 1, 2024 against Newcastle.

Luis Díaz's numbers in a Liverpool match

Luis Díaz, statistics.

