Tuesday, August 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Luis Díaz, quality! The spectacular play in Liverpool practice

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Luis Díaz, quality! The spectacular play in Liverpool practice

Close


Close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz.

The Colombian shows that he is in good shape.

The German coach of Liverpool Jurgen Klopp expressed his concern on Tuesday about the schedule of signings of Saudi Arabialonger than the European one, asking that the governing institutions of football regulate it, while the departure of players from European clubs multiplies.

See also  "He made a mistake without considering the consequences": girlfriend of the Tolima fan

From Singapore, where his team has to face Bayern Munich in a friendly on Wednesday, Klopp expressed his concern when answering a question about the likely departure of Sadio Mané, former player of the ‘Reds’ and current Bayern player, bound for the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

(‘I absolutely love him’: the reason for Klopp’s compliment to Luis Díaz; Liverpool seek feat)
(Video: Luis Díaz opens the season with this spectacular goal)

Describing Saudi Arabia’s influence as “massive”, he explained that “the worst thing is that the transfer period in Saudi Arabia closes three weeks later” than in Europe, adding that “the FIFA and UEFA They have to find solutions to that.”

high quality

Since the beginning of the year, clubs from the rich oil country have multiplied the signings, including those of the stars Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema.

On Monday, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho became the third Reds player to go to Saudi Arabia this summer, following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq and from Roberto Firmino to Al-Ittihad.

The Colombian Luis Diaz he is ready for the season and knows that they trust him to give his best.

See also  F1 | Sainz: "Ferrari is now more solid. There is a lot of hype about us"

And in one of the training sessions he stopped the ball in this masterful way.
(James Rodríguez: the tactical possibilities to fit in in Sao Paulo)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Luis #Díaz #quality #spectacular #play #Liverpool #practice

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
White House says there are no threats to US citizens in Niger

White House says there are no threats to US citizens in Niger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result