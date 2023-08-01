Video: Luis Díaz, quality! The spectacular play in Liverpool practice

The German coach of Liverpool Jurgen Klopp expressed his concern on Tuesday about the schedule of signings of Saudi Arabialonger than the European one, asking that the governing institutions of football regulate it, while the departure of players from European clubs multiplies.

From Singapore, where his team has to face Bayern Munich in a friendly on Wednesday, Klopp expressed his concern when answering a question about the likely departure of Sadio Mané, former player of the ‘Reds’ and current Bayern player, bound for the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Describing Saudi Arabia’s influence as “massive”, he explained that “the worst thing is that the transfer period in Saudi Arabia closes three weeks later” than in Europe, adding that “the FIFA and UEFA They have to find solutions to that.”

Since the beginning of the year, clubs from the rich oil country have multiplied the signings, including those of the stars Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema.

On Monday, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho became the third Reds player to go to Saudi Arabia this summer, following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq and from Roberto Firmino to Al-Ittihad.

The Colombian Luis Diaz he is ready for the season and knows that they trust him to give his best.

And in one of the training sessions he stopped the ball in this masterful way.

