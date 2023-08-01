The Copa Libertadores begins in a serious way and Boca cannot continue passing up opportunities to win the most desired title in South American football. On this occasion, the draw determined that the rival in the round of 16 of this 2023 edition is, neither more nor less, Nacional from Uruguay after having finished as leaders of Group F with 13 units after the 6 group stage matches .
For this first leg, which will be held at the Gran Parque Central in Montevideo, Jorge Almirón decided to summon Lucas Blondel and Lucas Janson, his first two reinforcements, so that both are available with the expectation of being able to debut with the Ribera team . While Edinson Cavani, the star signings of this market in Argentina, was not called up, so he will stay in Argentina training and getting ready for the second leg against the Uruguayan team in which “el Matador” could add his first minutes with the Xeneize jacket.
It should also be noted that Darío Benedetto, who had a chance to start this game, did not travel to the neighboring country due to edema in the calf and stayed in Buenos Aires as a precaution to recover. Neither did Agustín Sandez, Julián Carrasco and Brandon Cortés from the squad that regularly trains.
Now, Boca will go to Montevideo with the aim of getting a good result to be able to define comfortably in the Bombonera next week. Now, having these circumstances, this is the possible starting eleven that Jorge Almirón plans to face the Bag:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Advocate: Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Nicolás Valentini, Frank Fabra
midfielder: Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Jorman Campuzano, Valentín Barco
Forward: Miguel Merentiel, Exequiel Zeballos
