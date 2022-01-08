A long-suffering comeback with goals from Taremi, Luis Diaz Y Francisco Conceição against Estoril (2-3) left Porto on Saturday as the sole leader of the Portuguese League, after the setback suffered by Sporting on Friday.

In the seventeenth day of the championship, the “dragons” lead the table with 47 points, compared to 44 for the Verdiblancos, who lost yesterday against Santa Clara.

Estoril came to the game very impaired by covid-19 and even tried to postpone the match, but it was finally played. Despite this, he surprised Porto and went 2-0 at halftime, with a goal from Brazilian Arthur Gomes in the 38th and the same from a penalty, five minutes later, scored by Portuguese André Franco.

Diaz’s great moment

Sérgio Conceição’s team, which also had casualties due to injuries -among them the Spaniard Iván Marcano- and national team matches, managed to react in the second half.

And three minutes after the match resumed, the Iranian Taremi reduced the gap and the Colombian Luis Díaz achieved the equalizer in 84. Already in 90, Francisco Conceição, the coach’s son, got the comeback with a shot with his left and he went to hug his father.

With the defeat, Estoril remains fifth, in positions that give access to the Europa League. Also this Saturday, Moreirense beat Vizela at home (0-1) with a goal from Rafael Martins, in Sá Pinto’s first match as coach. Moreirense provisionally left the relegation places and is fifteenth, while Vizela remains twelfth.

