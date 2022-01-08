The attitude of Russians towards the coronavirus pandemic has changed over the two years that society has lived in new conditions. Alexander Chumikov, Chief Researcher of the Institute of Sociology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor of the Department of Communication Technologies of the Moscow State Linguistic University named after Maurice Torez, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to Chumikov, initially people believed that the coronavirus would pass quickly. At the same time, in assessing the attitude of society towards the coronavirus, two aspects must be considered: health and the economy.

Related materials:

“As for the economy and the spring lockdown associated with the situation, it was fun, even in slang: to sit at home and pay money? Nothing, we’ll sit, and the state will extinguish the whole thing. We lived with such a vector for quite a long time – it cannot be determined by dates or months, but in 2020 we lived like this. The only feeling of embarrassment was that it was impossible to move and travel abroad – that was the discomfort, ”said the sociologist.

Then, with the onset of an increase in diseases, the situation began to change, but people continued to believe that the pandemic would not affect them.

“Then it became clear that people are really sick, that this is not a myth, but at least there was a hope that the wave would subside. And when the first wave subsided, they hoped that maybe that was all. But the picture gradually began to emerge, especially when the second wave came, that this, it turns out, is not all. And it’s a long business, ”Chumikov added.

The Russians also realized that the state would no longer support them financially, after which they realized that the lockdown was “not that cool”, since many were left without work and without money. Against this background, the inability to travel abroad has become a trifle, the sociologist explained.

“And most importantly, what we have stumbled into today is that vaccinations have become a reality, a real anti-vaccination movement has begun to emerge, anti-axers,” he summed up.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin urged citizens to prepare for any scenario of the development of the situation with the coronavirus. According to him, due to the emergence of a new omicron-strain, the number of infections in other countries is growing rapidly, and their experience should be taken into account.