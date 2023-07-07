Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Luis Diaz.
The player took advantage of a special moment.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Luis Diaz is close to return to Liverpool to join the squad with a view to the 2023-2024 season, but before that he was the protagonist of an act that will mark him for the rest of his life.
The guajiro surprised Geraldine Ponce. The soccer player chose a special place to ask him to get married.
Happy moment
The player knelt down and officially proposed to the mother of his children, one who is on the way.
Relatives and close friends witnessed the act in which Ponce said “yes” to the forward of the Colombia selection.
Carlos Van Strahalen, His employer was by his side and was one of those who helped everything turn out in the best way.
Don Luis Díaz, the last romantic 😎.
Moment where crack proposed to Geraldine Ponce, the mother of his children and the woman who has been by his side since day 1 of his time as a player 🥹. pic.twitter.com/UQaiXdlEj5
– Romario Quintero R (@RomarioQR) July 7, 2023
#Video #Luis #Díaz #special #moment #proposed #Geraldine #Ponce
