Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce

Luis Diaz is close to return to Liverpool to join the squad with a view to the 2023-2024 season, but before that he was the protagonist of an act that will mark him for the rest of his life.

The guajiro surprised Geraldine Ponce. The soccer player chose a special place to ask him to get married.

Happy moment

The player knelt down and officially proposed to the mother of his children, one who is on the way.

Relatives and close friends witnessed the act in which Ponce said “yes” to the forward of the Colombia selection.

Carlos Van Strahalen, His employer was by his side and was one of those who helped everything turn out in the best way.

