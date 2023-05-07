And before the start of the Liverpool and Brentford match, in the English Premier League, on Saturday evening, the British national anthem was played with the phrase “The King”, before the match at Anfield Stadium, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

But the response came quickly from the Liverpool fans, who, despite their club’s obedience to the league’s proposal to play the anthem, did not hesitate to whistle loudly at him.

The “Reds” had prepared its fans for this “paragraph” a few days before.

“Just over a week ago, the Premier League contacted all local clubs, strongly suggesting that we celebrate this historic occasion with home matches this weekend, and provided a list of activities that clubs can take part in,” Liverpool said on their website.

The club added that, prior to kick-off, “the players and officials are scheduled to gather around the center circle when the national anthem is played. Of course, it is up to each person to decide how to celebrate at Anfield on Saturday on this occasion, and we know that some fans have strong opinions about this.” .

Liverpool Football Club fans ignited social networking sites with anti-King Charles expressions on the day of his official inauguration as King of Britain.

And while King Charles was heading to Westminster Abbey, where he would be solemnly crowned in front of millions around the world, another campaign erupted from the masses. Liverpool.

Hundreds of leaflets spread from Liverpool fans, glorifying club legend Kenny Dalglish, nicknamed “The King”, and the phrase “There is one king” spread, in defiance of the country’s new king.